News roundup: Louisiana weekly unemployment claims drop … Tulane announces new director for energy law center … Louisiana adds one rig in weekly tally

Going down: State weekly unemployment insurance claims decreased to 2,903 for the week ending June 10, from 2,965 the previous week, according to data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In year-over, there were 3,445 initial unemployment insurance claims this time a year ago. The four-week moving average—the less volatile measure—increased to 2,883 from the previous week’s average of 2,832. Meanwhile, continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed increased to 23,109 from the previous week’s total of 22,765. The continued weeks claimed were below last year’s comparable week’s total of 26,234. See the full report.

Looking outward: Kim Talus, a renowned European scholar of energy law, has been named the inaugural holder of Tulane University Law School’s James McCulloch Chair in Energy Law. Talus currently holds a dual professorship at the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland, where he co-founded the Center for Climate Change, Energy and Environmental Law. Talus will join the university in January, when he’ll also become the founding director of the Tulane’s Center for Energy Law. Tulane Law says it will use the center to leverage its strengths in maritime, environmental and international law to build a world-renowned energy law program.

Plus one: The tally of active oil and gas rigs in Louisiana increased to 65 this week. The latest data from Baker Hughes shows Louisiana lost an inland water rig, but gained two new rigs. Louisiana had 46 rigs around this time last year. Also this week, the U.S. rig count increased by six to 933. There were 424 active U.S. oil and gas rigs for the comparable week one year ago. The Associated Press reports the U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404. Among major oil- and gas-producing states, North Dakota added three rigs while Alaska, Colorado and New Mexico gained two each. California increased by one apiece. Oklahoma’s rig count declined by four, and Wyoming was down one. Arkansas, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and West Virginia were unchanged.