News roundup: Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing taxes on Jan. 29 … Baton Rouge man wins college football ‘Most Interesting Fan’ contest … Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globe speech fuels rumors of 2020 presidential run

On the calendar: Louisiana personal income taxpayers can start filing their 2017 state tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29. The Louisiana Department of Revenue will start accepting individual income tax returns the same day the IRS starts taking federal income tax returns. Louisiana taxpayers are encouraged to file state taxes online. However, they can also download paper tax forms from the revenue department website or file returns through other tax preparation software. Updated printed forms will not be available until Jan. 29. The deadline to file individual income tax returns with the state is May 15. Read more.

Fanatic: A Baton Rouge man and LSU Tigers fanatic has been named the “Most Interesting Fan” in college football and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame with his own life-sized statue. Christian Christoffersen was one of two finalists for Dos Equis’ “Search for The Most Interesting Fan of College Football” contest. He was flown to Atlanta to the College Football Hall of Fame where Dos Equis, an official college football playoff sponsor, announced the winner on Sunday. Christoffersen’s love and enthusiasm for LSU is displayed in his body paint and duct tape capes, Dos Equis says.

Presidential dreams: Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globe speech has her fans dreaming of a presidential run in 2020, and people close to the media mogul tell CNN Winfrey is “actively thinking” about hitting the campaign trail. Winfrey, in the now viral speech, delivered impassioned remarks on the #metoo movement and offered a forward-looking tone that’s fueling rumors of a possible run for the White House. Read more.