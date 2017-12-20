News roundup: Louisiana set to break sugarcane crop record … Employees less trusting of bosses distracted by smartphones … Delta wants compensation for disruption caused by power outage at Atlanta airport

Something sweet: Louisiana is poised to break its record for sugarcane produced per acre, the LSU AgCenter says. The record was set in 2012, at more than 8,400 pounds of sugar per acre. Barring a major weather event, LSU AgCenter Sugarcane Specialist Kenneth Gravois says it looks like the record will be broken this year. The current crop has benefitted from last year’s dry harvest and this year’s timely rains. Gravois is optimistic about next year’s crop as well. Read more.

Distracted: Bosses who don’t take their eyes off their smartphones when talking to employees risk losing the trust of their employees and, ultimately, their engagement, according to new research from the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business. The research, published in the journal Computers of Human Behavior, found that 76% of workers surveyed showed a lack of trust in bosses distracted by their smartphones during meetings. The research is composed of three studies that surveyed a total of more than 400 respondents. The lack of trust and decrease in psychological availability ultimately led to a 5% decrease in employee engagement. Read more.

Looking for payback: Delta wants to be compensated for revenues lost as a result of the nearly 12-hour power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. CEO Ed Bastian says his airline lost between $25 million and $50 million in revenues as a result of the outage on Sunday. That doesn’t include additional costs incurred by Delta, which canceled 1,400 flights and is reimbursing passengers for hotel stays. The outage was caused by a fire in Georgia Power’s underground electric facility. Bastian plans to seek repayment for the lost revenues either from the airport, Georgia Power, or both. Read more.