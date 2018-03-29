News roundup: Louisiana paying $85K to settle sexual harassment claims against ex-Edwards aide … CC’s Coffee House opening first Denham Springs location … House labor committee kills equal pay, minimum wage bills

Settled claim: Louisiana is paying $85,000 to settle sexual harassment claims against a former top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office provided a copy of the taxpayer-financed settlement ending the legal allegations against Johnny Anderson by a former state employee to The Associated Press. The document was signed and completed Tuesday. Anderson left his position as deputy chief of staff for programs and planning in November after the accusations were lodged. He continues to deny any wrongdoing. Read more.

Brewing news: CC’s Coffee House has announced it will open its first Denham Springs location on April 10. The South Range Avenue store is one of 14 new restaurants the Baton Rouge-based chain will open this year. CC’s, with more than 40 locations throughout the Gulf South, expects to triple its store count by 2020. The Range Avenue shop is the first company-owned-and-operated CC’s to open since 2010.

Hourly pay: Louisiana lawmakers have voted to keep the state minimum wage as low as possible under federal law and spurned a proposal to make state contractors pay men and women equally. The House labor committee today first killed a bill forcing companies with state contracts to pay male and female employees doing similar jobs the same amount. It then voted down a measure that would establish a minimum wage of $15 an hour. New Orleans Rep. Joe Bouie sponsored both bills. The Senate rejected similar proposals Tuesday. Read more.

