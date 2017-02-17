News roundup: Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association elects first woman president in 66 years … Louisiana loses three rigs, US rig count climbs by 10 … Underwater continent found east of Australia

In the history books: The Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association has named its first woman president in 66 years. Annie Gauthier, chief financial officer and co-owner of St. Romain Oil in Mansura, was made president of the 300-plus member association at its annual gala in New Orleans last Saturday. Gauthier is the first woman to serve as president since the association’s conception in 1951. The Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association members consist of the owners, operators or suppliers of more than 3,700 convenience stores, service stations, car washes and other retail motor fuel outlets and car washes in Louisiana.

Up and down: Louisiana’s total tally of active oil and gas rigs declined by three this week to 51 from a total of 54 last week, according to the weekly rig count by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. For the comparable week one year ago, Louisiana had 45 rigs. The U.S. rig count, meanwhile, continued to rise this week as 10 new rigs actively searched for oil and gas. Nationwide, there were 751 rigs, 237 more than the 514 rigs exploring for oil and gas for the comparable week one year ago. Among other oil producing states, Alaska, Oklahoma and North Dakota lost one rig. Texas gained 16 new rigs this week while Utah gained one and New Mexico lost one rig.

Under water: A team of New Zealand-based researchers has discovered a new underwater continent just east of Australia. USA Today reports the new continent is called “Zealandia,” and the news comes days after scientists unearthed evidence of an ancient lost continent, “Mauritia.” The discovery is significant not only because it’s evidence of a new continent, but it will allow scientists to delve further into the break-up of the continental crust. Zealandia was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, before separating in the Late Cretaceous period. Read more.