News roundup: Louisiana Mineral and Energy Board collects $194,954 in March lease sale … LSUS and LSUA playing in NAIA Final Four … Another mall staple files for bankruptcy

Resource sale: The Louisiana Mineral and Energy Board collected $194,954 from its monthly lease sale held March 14 in Baton Rouge. The board has collected $3.1 million from monthly sales since the start of the current fiscal year on July 1. This month’s sale included five leases covering 646 acres. The leases were located in Bienville, Livingston, Natchitoches, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Winn parishes.

One shining moment: The LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport men’s basketball teams are competing in the Final Four of the 2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament in Kansas City. Both teams play tonight, with LSUS taking on Graceland at 6 p.m. and LSUA facing William Penn at 8 p.m. The championship game airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

Piercing news: Claire’s, a fixture at U.S. malls and shopping centers for decades, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware today, The New York Times reports. The chain is hoping to shed $1.9 billion in debt and close some underperforming stores. Claire’s, which claims to operate in 99% of American malls and has pierced the ears of millions of American teenagers, called the filing an attempt to restructure its balance sheet, not its operations. The chain has a location at the Mall of Louisiana. Read more.