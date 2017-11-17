News roundup: Louisiana Medicaid managed-care contracts rejected again … LABI recognizes 2017 Free Enterprise Award recipients … Tesla unveils electric semi-truck

Rejected: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has lost its latest effort to persuade House Republicans to back contract extensions for Louisiana’s Medicaid managed-care companies. House GOP lawmakers in the joint budget committee voted today to block the deals for the second time this month. The companies coordinate health services for 1.5 million people. Edwards called the 17-7 House vote against the extensions a “partisan spectacle,” adding lawmakers were “leveraging the health and well-being of Louisiana citizens for messy political battles.” Read more.

Honored: LUBA Workers’ Comp, a regional casualty insurance company, was named Company of the Year in the 100 employees or less category of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s 2017 Free Enterprise Awards Thursday night. The company was one of many recognized for their dedication to clients, employees and local communities. Other honorees include Donny Rouse of Rouses Markets and Roland Toups of Turner Industries. Graphic Packaging International Inc. was recognized as the 2017 Company of the Year in the 100 employees or greater category. See a full list of honorees.

Electifying: Tesla has unveiled its new electric semi-tractor-trailer. CEO Elon Musk said the semi is capable of traveling 500 miles on an electric charge—even with a full 80,000-pound load—and will cost less than a diesel semi. Customers can put down a $5,000 deposit for the semi now and production will begin in 2019. The company already is starting to get orders. Wal-Mart Stores says in a statement issued today that it has pre-ordered five Tesla units in its Walmart U.S. division and 10 units at Walmart Canada. The company also rolled out an updated version of its first sports car, the Roadster. The car, coming in 2020, will have a base price of $200,000. Read more.