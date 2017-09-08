News roundup: Louisiana may make a bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters … US House passes $15.3B Harvey aid bill … Hurricane Irma larger than Louisiana

In the running: Louisiana could join the race of cities vying to be the location of Amazon’s second North American headquarters. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson tells The USA Today Network the state will likely submit a proposal, but first it wants clarity on Amazon’s goals and objectives. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that the Seattle-based company plans to spend $5 billion on a second headquarters that would house 50,000 workers. He gave states until Oct. 19 to submit bids for the project. Pierson says Louisiana may pitch a regional corridor like Baton Rouge and New Orleans, or Baton Rouge and Lafayette, as a potential site for Amazon. Read more from The USA Today Network.

Welcome relief: The House voted overwhelmingly today to send a $15.3 billion disaster aid package to President Donald Trump, overcoming conservative objections to linking the emergency legislation to a temporary increase in America’s borrowing authority. The 316-90 vote would refill depleted emergency accounts as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend and Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of the Harvey storm. It’s just the first installment of a federal aid package that could rival or exceed the $110 billion federal response after Hurricane Katrina. Read more from The Associated Press.

Historic hurricane: Hurricane Irma is so big that it would engulf the entire state of Louisiana, the USA Today Network reports. The powerful storm barreling toward the state of Florida stretches 400 miles. By comparison, Louisiana—which is not in the massive storm’s path—stretches 130 miles. Irma has leveled a string of islands in the Caribbean and is expected to make landfall over south Florida this weekend. Read more from the USA Today Network of Louisiana.