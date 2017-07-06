News roundup: Louisiana maintains top spot for highest sales tax in the US … Hulu adds HBO … QVC parent buying HSN for $2.6B

Still No. 1: Louisiana charges its consumers a higher average sales tax than any other state. As The Associated Press reports, the Tax Foundation has released its updated national review of sales tax rates. The analysis from the Washington-based organization found Louisiana maintained its top spot at a combined state and local sales tax rate averaging slightly more than 10%. States in the top five also included Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington and Alabama. Louisiana has a 5% state sales tax and an average local sales tax rate topping 5%, one of the highest local rates in the nation. The state could dip slightly lower in the rankings by mid-2018, when a 1% temporary state sales tax enacted last year expires. But lawmakers have suggested they may consider renewing the sales tax to address a looming budget gap.

Binge watch: Hulu is now offering HBO to its subscribers. CNET reports Hulu users can now add the service for the standard rate of $15 a month. Hulu joins two other add-ons, Cinemax and Showtime, and sells for the same price as a standalone HBO Now subscription. With many Game of Thrones fans likely looking to resubscribe to HBO as the popular show prepares to come back on air, Hulu is positioning itself to attract those viewers in its direction. It’s also looking to shore up its image as a provider of premium content alongside its own high-brow drama The Handmaid’s Tale. Read more.

Better together: QVC’s parent company is buying the Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in stock. The Associated Press reports the acquisition will create the third-largest e-commerce company in the United States. The two companies, long known as bases for home shopping on TV, had been dealing with sluggish sales as Amazon dominates online. Both had long moved beyond cable channels and were trying to refashion themselves for younger shoppers buying more on their mobile phones. The combination will help give QVC and HSN the scale they need to take on more established online competitors. A key focus will have to be offering unique, exclusive products at a compelling value. Read more.