News roundup: Louisiana economic development leaders join call for constitutional convention … LSU Golden Girls, Colorguard only band members with weight restrictions … Cristo Rey Baton Rouge begins search for next president

Joining the choir: The Regional Economic Allies of Louisiana is the latest group to call on the Louisiana Legislature to hold the state’s first constitutional convention since 1973. REAL, a coalition of economic development executives from Louisiana’s eight economic regions outlines three items it wants from the Legislature and it calling for action on them before or in 2020. REAL would like the Legislature to conduct a comprehensive review of all fiscal policies, solve structural problems between levels of government, and clear out any provisions that keep the Legislature from dealing with items in ways that don’t “involve constantly amending the constitution,” the group’s announcement reads. In recent months, the Council for A Better Louisiana and a coalition of 28 Louisiana business groups have also called for a constitutional convention.

Hitting a sour note: The Golden Girls and Colorguard are the only LSU Tiger Band members who have restrictions on how much they can weigh. As The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com reports, they must regularly weigh in and cannot gain or lose more than five pounds in an academic year. Golden Girl coach Blair Guillaume says the athletes can be any weight at the start of the season, and the restriction is to ensure the members fit into their specialized costumes. But Guillaume couldn’t explain why five pounds is the limit or why it only applies to these members of the Tiger Band. Read the full story.

Looking for a leader: Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School has launched its search for a new president, just weeks after Brian Moscona announced he’s leaving the position at the end of the school year. The school, which is part of a Chicago-based network of Catholic high schools, uses a corporate work study program to supplement tuition costs for its unprivileged students. It has 112 students and is looking to triple in size over the next three school years, but has already cycled through two presidents. Cristo Rey is hoping to hire someone before the fall semester begins. Jay Campbell Jr. is serving as interim president. Cristo Rey has more details on the search, as well as the job description and application procedure.