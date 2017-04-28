News roundup: Louisiana Digital Media Archive to highlight ‘Made in Louisiana’ businesses, products … Dollar General opens new St. Amant store … US economic growth weakens in first quarter

In the spotlight: The Louisiana Digital Media Archive, which is home to Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Digital Collection and the Louisiana State Archives Multimedia Collection, is highlighting made in Louisiana products and businesses in honor of National Small Business Week. “Made in Louisiana” will be available online. Featured businesses include Elmer Candy, Kleinpeter Dairy, Tabasco, Tony Chachere’s and Martin Accordions. LPB’s Louisiana Legends interviews also will feature leaders of Louisiana businesses such as Acadian Ambulance and CenturyLink. National Small Business Week takes place Sunday through Saturday, May 6.

Now open: Dollar General has opened a store at 11489 La. 431, near Churchpoint Road, in Saint Amant and will host a grand opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The Tennessee-based chain says most of its stores employee between six and 10 people. Dollar General operates 13,320 stores in 43 states, including roughly 30 stores in the Capital Region.

Slowdown: The U.S. economy turned in the weakest performance in three years in the January-March quarter as consumers sharply slowed their spending, The Associated Press reports. The nation’s gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, grew by just 0.7% in the first quarter following a gain of 2.1% in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department says. The slowdown primarily reflected slower consumer spending, which grew by just 0.3% after a 3.5 percent gain in the fourth quarter. Read more.