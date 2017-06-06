News roundup: Louisiana criminal justice overhaul nears final passage … Schroder resigns from House to run for treasurer … Angelle takes over as new sheriff in the Gulf

At the finish line: Three of the most significant portions of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to overhaul Louisiana’s criminal justice system edged closer to becoming law Monday after winning passage in the House, which was the toughest hurdle for the legislation. The Associated Press reports lawmakers in the chamber advanced three Senate-backed bills to expand probation and parole opportunities and shrink sentences for some offenders, mainly those jailed for nonviolent crimes. The amended bills move back to the Senate for approval before they can go to the governor’s desk. If the governor’s 10 criminal justice measures all pass before the legislative session ends Thursday, Edwards expects the state’s prison population to be reduced by 10% over the next decade, resulting in an estimated $262 million in savings over that time period. Read more.

Jumping in: Republican Rep. John Schroder of Covington is resigning his legislative post to run for the state treasurer’s office. Schroder announced his resignation to a group of family, friends and supporters late Monday, citing his desire to fully dedicate his time to his campaign, a news release says. A special election for the state treasurer’s post, which was left vacant when Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate, will take place on Oct. 14. Republican Rep. Julie Stokes, an accountant from Jefferson Parish, announced her candidacy for the seat in February. Schroder, who was elected in 2007, is expected to formally announce his plans to the House this morning. He is serving his final term as a state representative.

At the helm: As the new director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, Scott Angelle has been careful to avoid stepping into any political controversies right out of the gate. So when he met with reporters at the Interior Department building Thursday, Angelle leaned heavily on the phrase, “I have not been briefed on that yet,” the Houston Chronicle reports. Not long after taking office, President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to review any rules and regulations affecting energy production. And considering the tanker full of offshore drilling regulations that came down after the BP spill, Angelle is likely to be busy in the months ahead. Read more.