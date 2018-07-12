News roundup: Louisiana authorities seek to extend execution stay … Delta Air Lines to raise prices and cut flights amid rising fuel costs … See how Louisiana stacks up against the nation’s top CEOs

Death-row extension: Louisiana authorities are seeking a court order that would rule out any executions in the state for at least one more year. In a court filing Wednesday, an attorney for the state asked for a 12-month extension in the court order temporarily staying all executions while the state battles a lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols. Drug shortages have also forced Louisiana’s corrections department to rewrite its execution plan several times since 2010. Read the full story.

Fewer flights: Delta Air Lines announced it will boost fares and add fewer flights than planned as carriers contend with a surge in fuel prices amid a record stretch of profits, The Wall Street Journal reports. Delta beat earnings forecasts on Thursday as record revenue helped offset a $578 million higher fuel bill than in the second quarter of last year. But the No. 2 U.S. carrier by traffic said those rising fuel costs will weigh on profit for the rest of this year, leading it to lower its profit outlook. Delta said its fuel bill in 2018 would be $2 billion higher than last year. Read the full story.

Top CEOs: Climbing to the top of the corporate ladder can mean dramatically different things in different parts of the country. A new map from How Much breaks down the highest-paid CEOs in each state, letting you easily see total compensation figures and the companies they work for. Louisiana’s top-earner last year was the recently retired Glen Post of CenturyLink who brought home $14.7 million. See the map.