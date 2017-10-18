News roundup: Local singer pays homage to Baton Rouge … Marucci Sports bat earns ‘Popular Science’ award … Bipartisan deal to stabilize Obamacare runs into trouble

Song and dance: A local singer and songwriter has released a theme song for Baton Rouge and is providing free sheet music arrangements and audio files for schools and universities. Henry Turner Jr. released the song earlier this year in celebration of the city’s bicentennial. Turner, who collaborated with arranger and band director Paul I. Adams, says the idea for “The Baton Rouge Theme Song” came from the visible growth and development that has occurred in the city since Hurricane Katrina. The song is available on iTunes and Spotify. Click here to hear the song.

Home run: Popular Science has named the CAT7 Connect bat made by Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports one of the top recreation innovations of 2017, awarding the company a 2017 Best of of What’s New Award. The magazine reviews thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of each year. Marucci describes the CAT7 Connect as a two-piece aluminum-composite hybrid bat connected by Shock Dissipation Connection technology, which absorbs and dissipates vibrations on contact before they reach the player’s hands. Read the Review in Popular Science.

On shaky ground: A bipartisan deal from two U.S. senators to stabilize Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers ran into trouble today, Reuters reports. President Donald Trump today sent mixed signals about his support of the proposal despite calling it a “good solution” a day earlier. House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, has indicated that he has no interest in taking it up. The deal announced by Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray was intended to shore up Obamacare by reviving billions of dollars of subsidies to insurers for two years. Read more.