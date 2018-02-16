News roundup: LifeShare Blood Center purchases Essen Lane building for $4.1M … Trump’s style is his substance, Jindal says in ‘WSJ’ op-ed … Facebook moves forward with kids app despite criticism

Moving in: LifeShare Blood Center Inc. has purchased a 56,538-square-foot-building on Essen Lane near Staring Lane for $4.1 million, according to a news release from Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Real Estate-Louisiana. The seller is listed as Animate Corp. LifeShare plans to use the building, which sits on roughly 2.5 acres, for its Baton Rouge storefront. Travis Thornton of Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Real Estate-Louisiana represented the purchaser. Ty Gose with NAI/Latter & Blum represented the seller. The deal closed on Thursday.

Style and substance: Critics who say Donald Trump should be “more presidential” fail to understand that the president’s most loyal supporters like him because of, and not despite of, his brash behavior, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal writes in a new op-ed published this week in The Wall Street Journal. Jindal argues that Trump’s style is his substance. The president would not be in the Oval Office today if he followed a conventional path to the White House or listened to advisers who told him to tone down his rhetoric. Voters trust candidates who share their beliefs, habits and appearance, says Jindal. Read more. A subscription may be required.

Instant message: Facebook is forging ahead with its messaging app for kids, despite child experts who have pressed the company to shut it down and others who question Facebook’s financial support of some advisers who approved of the app. Messenger Kids lets kids under 13 chat with friends and family. It displays no ads and lets parents approve who their children message. But critics say it serves to lure kids into harmful social media use and to hook young people on Facebook as it tries to compete with Snapchat or its own Instagram app. Read more.