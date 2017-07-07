News roundup: LED expands CEO Roundtables program … 3,500 households still living in temporary FEMA housing units … Louisiana’s tally of active rigs rises by two

At the table: Louisiana Economic Development is expanding its CEO Roundtables program to Alexandria and Schriever, with classes beginning this summer. The agency in a news release says the two cities are adding programs this year, joining New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lafayette on the roster of roundtable cities. Launched in 2014, the CEO Roundtables bring together decision makers from Louisiana growth companies throughout the year. The CEOs meet for peer-to-peer learning, business networking and support. Participants, who represent a range of companies and industries, discuss topics like human resources, marketing, strategic planning, employment law, operational efficiency and cybersecurity. Read more.

In transition: Nearly a year after the widespread flooding in August, about 3,500 Louisiana households displaced by the disaster remain in FEMA manufacturing housing units. The federal agency in a news release says the majority of those households are in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. At the height of the temporary housing program, more than 4,600 households were in MHUs. FEMA says 1,001 of those households have moved out of the units and are now living in permanent housing. MHUs were provided as a last-resort temporary housing solution at the request of the state. Displaced households could stay in the units MHU for up to 18 months—until next February—if they continue to work on their long-term housing plans.

Going up: After a stagnant two weeks, Louisiana’s rig count has increased by two. The latest tally from Baker Hughes puts the state’s total count of active oil and gas rigs at 69. All of the state’s newest rigs were added in north Louisiana. For the comparable week one year ago, Louisiana had 43 rigs. Nationally, the rig count continued to rise, increasing by 12 to 952 last week. This time one year ago, there were 417 rigs. Among other major oil producing states, Alaska and Oklahoma gained four rigs each. Texas gained two, bringing its tally to 463, while Utah and New Mexico each lost one.