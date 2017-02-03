News roundup: LED accepting applications for CEO Roundtables … Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana increase … Louisiana loses one active rig, US rig count rises by 17

At the table: Louisiana Economic Development has announced it is accepting applications for CEO Roundtables, a peer program through which executives explore challenges under the guidance of an experienced facilitator. Launched in 2014, the meetings offer an environment in which executives explore personal and business solutions to spur economic growth, LED says. The state economic department describes the meetings as collaborative and growth-oriented, adding that regional roundtables convene 15 to 18 key decision-makers from the pool of applicants, and participants meet 10 times for peer-to-peer learning, business networking and support in the yearlong program. Applications for the program will be accepted through March 31, with the roundtables beginning in July. Apply and get more information.

Back up: Initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Jan. 28 increased to 2,518 from the previous week’s total of 2,458, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For the comparable week a year ago, 3,083 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average, the less volatile measure of claims, increased to 2,640 from the previous week’s average of 2,474. Continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed for the week ending Jan. 28 decreased to 22,099 from the previous week’s total of 22,654. Continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 23,287 for the week ending Jan. 30.

Minus one: Louisiana lost one active oil and gas rig this week, according to the latest tally of active rigs by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. Accounting for the loss, Louisiana now has 52 rigs, down from 53 one week ago. Louisiana had 53 rigs around this time last year. The U.S. rig count increased by 17 this week, bringing the nation’s total tally of active rigs to 729. There were 712 active rigs last week. There were 571 active rigs exploring for oil and gas around this time last year.