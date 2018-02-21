News roundup: Leaders With Vision to kick off 2018 forum series with discussion on Baton Rouge crime … Cinemark bans large bags from theatres … Trump administration considering bankruptcy option for student loan debt

Up for discussion: Leaders With Vision will kick off its 2018 luncheon series on Thursday with a discussion on crime in Baton Rouge. Speakers include Chief Administrative Office Darryl Gissel, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Will Morris, and Metro Council members LaMont Cole and Matt Watson. The lunch will be held at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant on Drusilla Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m. The forum starts at noon. The cost is $22 for LWV members and $27 for guests. A table of 10 is $260. Get complete details and tickets.

Banned: Cinemark has announced it’s banning large bags from its theatres, effective Thursday. Bags and packages measuring larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted “to enhance safety and security for our guests,” the company says in an online post. Exceptions will be made for medical equipment and diaper bags. Cinemark also says it reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering its theatres. The chain has one Baton Rouge location at Perkins Rowe.

Underwater: The Trump administration is considering allowing more Americans to erase student loan debt in bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reports. Federal law currently prevents discharging student debt in bankruptcy court unless borrowers can meet a stringent standard proving they face an undue hardship. The Trump administration can’t change the law without congressional approval, but it can decide how aggressively to fight to borrowers request to cancel their loans in court. Student loan debt has topped $1.4 trillion as millions of Americans have fallen into default. Read the full story (subscription may be required)