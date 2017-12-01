News roundup: LaPorte CPAs finalizes merger with Houma-based firm … Jimbo Fisher resigns from Florida State, taking Texas A&M’s head coaching job … NBC News launches internal review of Lauer’s misconduct

Done deal: Metairie-based LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has finalized its merger with Houma-based Lanaux & Felger, LaPorte’s CEO William “Ted” Mason announced in a statement today. The merger gives LaPorte—which also has offices in Baton Rouge, Covington and Houston—a total staff of over 180 people and revenues in excess of $28 million. The deal was originally announced in October. Lanaux Felger principals Thomas Lanaux and Mark Felger are assuming key leadership roles as directors in LaPorte.

Switching jobs: Jimbo Fisher, who led Florida State to its third national title in 2013, is leaving to become head football coach at Texas A&M. Fisher informed university president John Thrasher of his resignation today. Texas A&M’s Board of Regents has scheduled a conference call on Monday, where they are expected to approve Fisher’s hiring. Fisher leaves Florida State after eight seasons, during which he went 83-23. He also led the Seminoles to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. He will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired last weekend after going 51-26 in six seasons.

Under review: NBC News is launching an internal review into Matt Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct and how it was able to occur, chairman Andrew Lack says. In a company-wide memo released publicly today, Lack says that’s among the questions employees are asking in the wake of Lauer’s firing as host of NBC’s Today. A NBC Universal legal and human resources team has begun a “thorough and timely review,” he says. The findings will be shared and acted on. Lack’s memo didn’t specify if the report will be made public. NBC publicists didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Lauer, fired this week for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” said he was ashamed by some of the allegations that he called truthful.