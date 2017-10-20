News roundup: Land sold in Geismar for Anytime Fitness … New service gives workers more control over their paychecks … Companies launching apprenticeships for white-collar office work

Going up: A limited liability company has purchased 1.5 acres on C. Braud Road, off Old Jefferson Highway, in Geismar, with plans to build a new Anytime Fitness location. River Holdings LLC bought the property, in a deal that closed Tuesday, for $718,740. The seller is Climastor 8, LLC. The construction timeline has yet to be determined. Travis Thornton, with Berkshire Hathaway-United Properties Commercial Division, represented the buyer. Milton Womack, with Persac Properties, represented the seller.

Every day is payday: Who says a worker has to wait for a paycheck? A small but growing number of U.S. workers can draw from their earnings daily instead of on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis under a new service offered by a startup called Instant Financial, USA Today reports. The service lets the employees tap half the pay they earn on a given day as soon as their shifts end. The money is downloaded onto their debit cards and taxes aren’t deducted until the employees get the actual paycheck. The offering is being targeted to hourly workers, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck. Read more.

In training: Long common in blue-collar work, apprenticeships are coming to the white-collar office environment, The Washington Post reports. A small, but growing number of companies—like JPMorgan Chase, Accenture and Amazon—have launched apprenticeship programs that combine instruction time with paid, on-the-job experience for workers who aren’t quite qualified for a full-time job. Many of the apprenticeships are technology-oriented and train people for positions in internal tech support or software programming. Read more.