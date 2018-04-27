News roundup: Kennedy calls for Schedler’s resignation after release of suggestive emails … Bid to lift cap on medical marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana stalls in House … Amazon hiking Prime membership fee to $119

Resignation call: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is calling on Secretary of State Tom Schedler to resign after the release of sexually themed emails Schedler sent one of his employees. Kennedy says the emails, sent on a state account and published by The Advocate, show his fellow Republican “crossed the line and abused his position.” The recipient of Schedler’s emails claims in a lawsuit that Louisiana’s elections chief harassed her for years and punished her when she rebuffed him. Schedler’s spokeswoman says the pair had a consensual sexual relationship. The woman’s lawyer denies that. The secretary of state has refused to resign, but said he won’t run for re-election next year.

Blocked: A proposal to remove Louisiana’s cap on the number of medical marijuana pharmacies failed to win House passage. When they created the program, lawmakers capped the number of dispensing pharmacies at 10. Rep. Marcus Hunter proposed removing the limit, arguing the “free market” should decide the number of pharmacy licenses issued. A House vote Thursday fell three votes short of the 53 needed (50-38) to advance the bill to the Senate. The state pharmacy board awarded nine of the medical marijuana pharmacy licenses this month. Capitol Wellness Solutions received the license to operate the dispensary in Baton Rouge. Read more.

Going up: You’re about to pay more for your Amazon Prime membership. Amazon said Thursday it’s hiking its Prime membership fee 20% to $119 a year, up from $99, for new members starting May 11, The Washington Post reports. Members who renew their Prime members will have to pay the new fee rate beginning June 16. A cornerstone of Amazon’s business, the Prime membership program has 100 million members, who receive free two-day shipping and access to movies, TV shows and music streaming services. Read more.