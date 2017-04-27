News roundup: Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco announces pop-up events … Alton Sterling shooting prompts new look at police training … Louisiana CAT announces expansion at New Iberia facility

Popping up: Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco is prepping for a series of pop-up events leading up the opening of Mid City’s White Star Market, which is expected to open by the end of the summer. Pop-up restaurants will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on May 5 at Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St.; from 6 to 10 p.m. at Slash Creative, 4556 Government St., Suite 2, during Hot Art, Cool Nights; and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road. Ducote also announced today that he has named Aimee Tortorich as Gov’t Taco’s executive chef and Therese Schneider as the restaurant’s general manager. White Star Market is a communal food hall that’s opening on Government Street as part of Square 46, a mixed-use development in Mid City.

Basic training: Nearly a year after Baton Rouge police fatally shot a black man outside a convenience store, Louisiana lawmakers are considering an increase in training requirements for officers. The Associated Press reports the passage of Rep. Ted James’ bill by a House judiciary committee today came after the Baton Rouge Democrat agreed to stop pushing a separate proposal that would have officers under investigation go unpaid after 60 days. The full House will consider the training measure, which calls for officers to receive a minimum of 400 hours of basic training and learn more about de-escalation practices. James says the proposals were prompted by the July 5 death of Alton Sterling, who was killed during a struggle with two white officers. The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Expanding: Louisiana Machinery Company, doing business as Louisiana CAT, is expanding its New Iberia operations and plans to add 60 new jobs at the site. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana CAT General Product Support Manager Troy Matherne announced the expansion project today. The company plans to add the new jobs, which will have an average annual salary of $60,000 plus benefits, over the next five years. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 28 new indirect jobs. To make the expansion possible, a $1.2 million, 8-inch natural gas pipeline will be installed from Atmos Energy to the port area. The pipeline lateral is being funded through a partnership of state, local and private partners. The state will contribute $450,000 to the project. Read more.