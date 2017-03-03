News roundup: Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rise … Louisiana gains two active oil and gas rigs … Trump administration suspends Obama-era airline transparency rule

Going up: Statewide initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Feb. 25 increased to 2,273 from the previous week’s total of 2,131, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For the comparable week a year ago, 2,792 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average, a less volatile measure of claims, decreased to 2,248 from the previous week’s average of 2,309. Continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed for the week ending Feb. 25 decreased to 19,955 from the previous week’s total of 20,579. Continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 22,955 for the week ending Feb. 27. Read the full report.

Two more: Louisiana gained two active oil and gas rigs this week, bringing its total tally of rigs to 51 from 49 one week ago. According to Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, the state had 46 active rigs during the comparable week one year ago. The Associated Press reports that the number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 756. A year ago, 489 rigs were active. Baker Hughes says 609 rigs sought oil and 146 explored for natural gas this week. One rig was listed as miscellaneous. Among major oil producing states, Texas’ rig count increased by six, North Dakota gained three and Utah added one new rig. Oklahoma declined by three, Pennsylvania and Wyoming each dropped two and Alaska, Colorado and New Mexico were off one apiece. The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981 and bottomed out last May at 404.

On pause: The Trump administration says it is suspending action on an Obama administration decision in October to probe a long-time practice by some airlines of preventing various travel websites from showing their fares and whether to require transparency in airline baggage and other fees. Reuters reports the U.S. Transportation Department today says it is suspending a public comment period on the review of the practices to “allow the president’s appointees the opportunity to review and consider this action.” Airlines generated $3.8 billion in baggage fees in 2015, and the Obama administration said in October it was formally exploring requiring airlines and ticket agents to provide consumers with prices that include service fees for baggage and other services alongside fares at points of sale. Read the full story.