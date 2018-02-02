News roundup: Hotworx opening new yoga location in Ichiban Square … AG Jeff Landry appoints new lawyer in fight over Louisiana contractor board contract … LED taking applications for CEO Roundtables

Heated: A Hotworx Yoga Studio franchise is moving into the Ichiban Square retail center on Perkins Road this spring. The national franchise received a commercial permit to complete interior work on a 1,867-square-foot suite at the shopping center late last month. Hotworx is a 24-hour virtually instructed exercise program that combines infrared heat with 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute high interval training sessions. Hotworx also has a location on Highland Road.

Legal fight: Attorney General Jeff Landry is appointing one of his staff attorneys to represent Louisiana’s contractor licensing board, rather than allow Larry Bankston, a former state senator, to continue doing the work. Bankston sued Landry’s office last month for refusing to approve his extension as legal counsel for the board, a post he’s held since February 2016. Landry’s office released a letter on Thursday to the licensing board, telling it that an assistant attorney general will now “handle your legal services.” Bankston is an ally of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Landry, a Republican who clashes with Edwards, has questioned whether Bankston, a convicted felon who was temporarily disbarred, should be allowed to work for the state. Read more.

Around the table: Louisiana Economic Development is accepting applications for the next round of CEO Roundtables. The peer program convenes business executives—typically operating high-growth companies with annual revenue between $600,000 to $50 million and employment from five to 99 people—to discuss current business-related challenges as well as for networking and support. Each year-long roundtable consists of 10 half-day sessions. Current and past discussion topics include marketing, strategic planning, cybersecurity as well as finding and maintaining top talent, among other issues. The application period ends March 31, and the rountables begin in July. Get more information.