News roundup: Hospice of Baton Rouge relocating administrative offices to Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus … hhgregg files for bankruptcy … Trump praises health care bill, but some conservatives are skeptical

New location: The Hospice of Baton Rouge is relocating its administrative offices from its current location at 9063 Siegen Lane to Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus in April. According to a news release, the hospice has undergone significant growth and needs more space to accommodate staff. More than 90 employees will make the move to Mid City. The Butterfly Wing, the hospice’s inpatient unit, relocated to Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus in 2010. The move comes after the Open Health Care Clinic opened on North Boulevard last fall and a new OB/GYN clinic opened on March 1.

Going under: Troubled retailer hhgregg filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today. The Indianapolis Star reports that executives with the electronics and appliance retailer announced the bankruptcy filing today. The news comes just days after the company announced the shuttering of 88 stores in 15 states, including locations at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge as well as locations in Metairie and Harvey. hhgregg, which is based in Indianapolis, has signed a term sheet with an anonymous party to purchase its assets, a news release says. The asset sale will allow the company to exit Chapter 11 “debt free with significant improvement in liquidity for the future stability of the business.” The stores are expected to close in mid-April. Read the full story.

Opposing views: President Donald Trump and his top health official praised the new House Republican health care legislation today, even as surging conservative opposition complicated party leaders’ drive to sell the proposal to other lawmakers and the public. The Associated Press reports Trump praised the bill in a morning tweet. Shortly afterward, Health Secretary Tom Price said the legislation aligns with the president’s goal of “rescuing Americans from the failures of the Affordable Care Act.” Yet by lunchtime, conservative lawmakers and others were blasting the bill, underscoring the challenge Republicans face in pushing one of their top priorities to passage. The legislation would primarily affect some 20 million people who purchase their own private health plans directly from an insurer and the more than 70 million covered by Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income people. Read the full story.