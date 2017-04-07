News roundup: High school students submit 24 films for Film Prize Junior … Lotte Chemical moving headquarters from Houston to Lake Charles … Hyundai, Kia recall 1.4M autos

The silver screen: Students from 16 schools are competing for $7,000 in cash and prizes in the Louisiana Film Prize’s high school division, Film Prize Junior. The Shreveport Times reports the students created 24 films that will play April 28-29 at Film Prize Junior Fest during the regional arts festival Artbreak. Film Prize Junior was created to encourage the development of filmmaking skills and creative entrepreneurial practices among local high school students. The participating high school filmmakers have been making their movies since November. The winning film will be announced on April 30. Read more.

On the move: South Korea-based Lotte Chemical is moving its U.S. headquarters from Houston to the site of a $3 billion industrial project in Lake Charles. The American Press reports Edwards and industry leaders announced the move on Thursday. Edwards said the move will bring about 50 corporate jobs to Lake Charles and a capital investment of $28.5 million for a new office building. The Democratic governor said having the headquarters of such a large global company relocate to southwest Louisiana would allow the area to attract a “more complete workforce” and continue to rise in the global energy market. Lotte Chemical makes petrochemical products. Read more.

Recalled: Hyundai and Kia are recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash. The Associated Press reports the recall covers some of the Korean automakers’ most popular models in the U.S. and Canada, including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars. Also covered are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014. All have either 2-liter or 2.4-liter gasoline engines. The U.S. engines were made at the Hyundai’s engine plant in Alabama. The U.S. recall is the second in two years for the same engine problem. Read more.