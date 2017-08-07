News roundup: Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd among Flambeau Fest headliners … government spending slowdown … no union at auto plant

Set list: Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the headliners that are set to perform at the first-ever Flambeau Fest in Gonzales this October, the Associated Press reports. The festival organizers last week announced the event, which will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Blackberry Smoke and Jacob Davis will also perform. The festival will take place October 7th and 8th. Early bird tickets are on sale now and general admission tickets will go on sale Friday morning. Check out the details.

Spending slowdown: State and local governments are holding off on investing in infrastructure improvements as they wait for President Donald Trump’s promised $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan, Reuters reports. Through July, new municipal deals to fund transportation, utilities and power projects totaled $50.7 billion, a nearly 20% decrease from the same period last year, according to Reuters. The decline outpaces a broader drop in the U.S. municipal bond market, as total issuance dropped 13.1% so far this year year. Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge voters will decide this fall whether to approve a 5-mil property tax to fund transportation projects. Reuters has more on the trend.

Dues unpaid: Workers at a Mississippi auto plant have voted against forming a union, The Wall Street Journal reports. The more than 3,000 workers at the Nissan assembly plant is a blow to United Auto Workers, which has struggled for decades to organize at foreign-owned auto plants in the American South. Around 62% of workers voted against unionizing, sealing a vote that was closely-watched throughout the U.S. The Journal has the full story.