News roundup: Gulf Coast chefs, restaurant owners urge defeat of federal fisheries bill … Elected officials bringing Mardi Gras to Washington DC this week … Two more subcontractors file liens against the Shreveport Aquarium

Fishing for support: A coalition of Gulf Coast chefs and restaurant owners is urging lawmakers to vote against a federal fisheries bill that reauthorizes a law passed in 1976 to govern federal fisheries. In a letter, members of the coalition—who hail from New Orleans, Lake Charles, Lafayette and even Tennessee—say the bill, which normally enjoys bipartisan support, was marked up in a committee and now increases the risk of overfishing in the Gulf. The bill is likely to be brought to the House floor and voted on during the current session. Read the full letter.

Let the good times roll: Louisiana’s state political scene is heading north for a few days, to celebrate Mardi Gras in the nation’s capital city. Gov. John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers, other elected officials, lobbyists and business leaders are traveling for the annual tradition that is Washington Mardi Gras—a time of celebrating, mingling and politicking that takes place a few weeks before Fat Tuesday. Several thousand people head to Washington for the celebration each year. Edwards will be there today through Sunday. The party, in its eighth decade, is hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, currently captained by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Under water: Two more subcontractors have filed liens against the Shreveport Aquarium, alleging they have not been paid for work done on the city’s new tourist attraction, The Shreveport Times reports. A&A Building Specialties filed a lien for $24,201 on Friday, and Corporate Roofing and Industrial Contracting filed a lien for $9,092 on Monday in Caddo District Court. This brings the total number of liens filed against the aquarium’s owner, Planet Aqua, to 10. The company says it’s working to pay down the debt and there is no reason to be concerned. Read more.