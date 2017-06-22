News roundup: Girl Scouts to offer badge in cyber security skills … George Clooney sells tequila business for $1B … It’s Pinterest versus Amazon for the future of online fashion sales

Sign of the times: Need a cybersecurity expert? Never fear, qualified Girl Scouts are here—or at least they soon will be. USA Today reports Girl Scouts of the USA and Palo Alto Networks has announced a collaboration to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls in grades K-12. The badges, which will help Scouts explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, while building leadership skills, will be available to earn beginning in September 2018. Badges, of course, are the insignia Girl Scouts—now 1.8 million strong—display on their tunics, vests and sashes. Read the full story.

Another blockbuster: Cheers to George Clooney. CBS News reports the movie star and his pals Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman are in for quite the payday, as Diageo has agreed to purchase their Casamigos tequila brand for $1 billion. Diageo—a global beverage company that owns popular brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One—will acquire Casamigos for an initial payment of $700 million, plus an additional $300 million based on the brand’s performance over the next 10 years, the company announced Wednesday. Clooney, Gerber and Meldman created the tequila brand in 2013. All three are expected to remain involved with the brand after the purchase. Read the full story.

Ready to rumble: Pinterest and Amazon are on a collision course. On the face of it, a social media company facing off with an e-commerce juggernaut might seem odd. But Inc. reports Pinterest, which appears to be struggling to justify its $12.3 billion valuation, is anxious not to be viewed as a social media company. Toward that end, Pinterest is all-in on visual search and venturing into AR territory, The company is counting on mastering e-commerce—which means going head-to-head with Amazon. Read the full story to learn how the competition is shaping up.