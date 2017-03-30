News roundup: Full-service public affairs firm launches ahead of legislative session … ‘I Voted’ Blue Dog stickers selling on eBay … Two-thirds of states facing revenue shortfalls

Up and running: A new full-service public affairs firm has launched in Louisiana ahead of the upcoming legislative session beginning April 10. Former Picard Group Director of External Affairs Dawn Maisel Cole announced today the formation of Full Circle Strategies, a governmental and public affairs firm based in Broussard. A news release says the firm will provide clients a full suite of services like stakeholder engagement, coalition building, association management, event planning and traditional government affairs activities. “Organizations doing business in Louisiana need a dedicated advocate to assist them. … We will help organizations reach out to allies inside and outside of government, form coalitions, build their brand and achieve their goals,” Cole says in a statement.

Collector’s item: Louisiana’s Blue Dog “I Voted” stickers have become collector’s items. The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports the stickers are selling for anywhere between $4.99 to $50 on eBay, with mint condition stickers fetching the higher prices. The stickers featured late Acadiana artist George Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog artwork and were given to voters who cast ballots in the November presidential election. Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who created the Blue Dog sticker campaign to promote voter participation, says the office paid $20,000 for 4 million stickers. Schedler calls it the best investment his office has ever made. “The buzz from voters and the publicity generated for Louisiana has been amazing,” he says. Read more.

Revenue gaps: Louisiana isn’t the only state to face a revenue shortfall this year and next. A new report from the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Budget and Policy Priorities says two-thirds of U.S. states are facing or have addressed revenue shortfalls this year, next year or both. At least 25 states have or are facing shortfalls in 2017 alone, the center says. For some states, the midyear budget problems are the result of ill-advised tax policies. Other states saw slow revenue growth due to falling energy prices, tax cuts, sluggish stock market growth in 2015 and the beginning of 2016, and slower than average tax collections. The prospect of changes to the federal tax system under President Donald Trump also could have major implications on the budgets of U.S. states. Read more.