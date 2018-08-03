News roundup: FUELTRAC acquired by Mansfield Energy Corp… Louisiana man kills endangered whooping crane … Amazon bans Nazi symbols on site

Bought up: Mansfield Energy Corp, a Georgia-based energy supply and logistics provider, announced today it acquired Baton Rouge-based FUELTRAC, which offers fuel and maintenance management for commercial and government truck fleets. All of the firm’s tank wagon and transport truck assets were part of the acquisition. Financial details of the deal were not released. Read the announcement.

Endangered: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 52-year-old Gilvin Aucoin of Ville Platte is accused of killing an endangered whooping crane. A news release published Thursday says Aucoin admitted July 26 that he’d shot the bird a day earlier while working near a crawfish pond in northeast Evangeline Parish. He was cited with violating the Endangered Species Act, which carries up to a year in jail and a $50,000 fine. The male bird was among the first 10 of 125 whooping cranes released in Louisiana since 2011.

Banned: Amazon said this week that it would not let third-party retailers sell products that feature Nazi and white nationalist symbolism on its platform, amid pressure from nonprofit groups and lawmakers, The New York Times reports. In a letter dated Tuesday to Rep. Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, Amazon said it had removed products that violated its policy against product listings that promote hatred, violence or discrimination. Read the full story.