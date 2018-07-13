News roundup: French Settlement police chief arrested …  Gulf of Mexico August oil lease sale expands to 78M acres … 7 fast-food chains agree to end ‘no-poaching’ policies

Malfeasance: The police chief of French Settlement—a community of 1,100 people in Livingston Parish—was arrested Wednesday after being accused of using a village-issued credit card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pickup. Harry Brignac is facing felony counts of malfeasance in office and injuring public records. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says Brignac could face more charges based on what is found as the parish reviews his records, noting the chief has been cooperative with the investigation and surrendered to authorities. He has been released in lieu of a $50,500 bond. Read the full story.

Lease sale: The federal government’s Aug. 15 oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico will offer slightly more acreage than officials originally announced. A news release Thursday said the government’s final notice of sale is offering 78 million acres. That’s about 700,000 acres more than described in March. This is the third sale offering all unleased acreage in the Gulf. The first two brought leases on six-tenths of a percent and one percent of the available acreage. The unleased tracts are in water 3 to 231 miles offshore, and in water from 9 feet to more than 2 miles deep. See the full story.

No poaching: Seven national fast-food chains have agreed to end policies that block workers from changing branches—limiting their wages and job opportunities—under the threat of legal action from the state of Washington. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced binding agreements with the companies—McDonald’s, Auntie Anne’s, Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., Jimmy John’s, Cinnabon and Buffalo Wild Wings—at a news conference Thursday. McDonald’s had previously announced plans to end the practice. Read the full story.