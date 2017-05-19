News roundup: French researchers unlock WannaCry ransomware … US rig count reaches 901 … Registration requirement for hobby drones declared illegal

Don’t cry: French researchers say they have found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims’ computers first infected a week ago, Reuters reports. WannaCry, which started to sweep round the globe a week ago and has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 nations, threatens to lock out victims who have not paid a sum of $300 to $600 within one week of infection. A loose-knit team of security researchers scattered across the globe say they had collaborated to develop a workaround to unlock the encryption key for files hit in the global attack, which several independent security researchers have confirmed. Reuters has the full story.

Rig count: The U.S. oil industry comeback shows no sign of slowing down. The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas across the nation climbed by 16 in the past week, marking the 18th consecutive weekly increase, says Houston-based Baker Hughes. The oilfield service company’s go-to rig count has reached 901, up from a record low of 404 last May. Overall, Louisiana gained two rigs. Gains were seen offshore—up to 22 from 19 last week—and in North Louisiana, which added one land rig. At the same time, South Louisiana lost its two remaining land rigs. Get the full report.

Drone on: U.S. consumers who buy a drone for fun will no longer have to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration, CNN Money reports. A Washington, D.C. court ruled today that the FAA drone registration rule violates the FAA Modernization and Reform Act, which Congress passed in 2012. Hobbyist John Taylor argued successfully that he should not have to register because the act states that the FAA “may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft.” Since December 2015, hobbyists with drones weighing between 0.55 pounds and 55 pounds have had to register drones with the FAA. More than 820,000 operators have registered since then. The FAA says in a statement that it launched registration to ensure drones are operated safely and don’t pose security or privacy threats. The court’s decision does not impact registration for commercial drones. CNN Money has the full story.