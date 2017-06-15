News roundup: Free Wi-Fi from Cox in Omaha for College World Series … Select Comfort to open call center near New Orleans … Feds extend days for red snapper season

Out of the park: LSU baseball fans in Omaha this weekend for the College World Series will be able to use Cox Communications Wi-Fi hotspots free of charge. Cox says it’s opening more than 2,300 hotspots throughout Omaha for baseball fans converging on the city for the series. The free Wi-FI will be offered both Saturday and Sunday. Eight teams—LSU, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Texas Christian University, Florida State University, Florida, Cal State Fullerton, and Louisville—will play in the CWS. This will be LSU’s 18th trip to Omaha. The Tigers, with six national title crowns, face Florida State in a primetime opener on Saturday. ESPN has the full schedule.

Moving in: Mattress company Select Comfort Corp. plans to establish a technical support center in the Elmwood business corridor near New Orleans, creating 225 new jobs. Employees will provide sales and support services to customers, with salaries starting at $30,000 plus benefits. The facility is expected to begin operating in August and LED estimates an additional 104 indirect jobs could result from the project. Select Comfort develops, manufactures, markets and supports Sleep Number adjustable-firmness beds and sleep-related accessory products. The company’s annual revenue in 2016 exceeded $1.3 billion, and the company is expected to LED FastStart and the state’s Quality Jobs Program. Read more.

Opening up: The U.S. Commerce Department says recreational anglers in the Gulf of Mexico will have 39 more days to fish federal waters for red snapper, The Washington Post reports. Beginning June 16, waters will be open for three-day weekends through Labor Day, plus three holidays. The agreement means private recreational anglers “will substantially exceed” a catch limit designed to prevent overfishing, and “may delay the ultimate rebuilding of the stock by as many as 6 years” past its 2032 goal, a public notice says. The National Marine Fisheries Service, however, predicts red snapper numbers will keep growing, just slowly. The notice says Gulf states’ economies are being hurt and different approaches to management are “undermining the very integrity of the management structure,” so the risk “is worth taking.” Officials in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida have praised the decision. Read more.