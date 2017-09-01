News roundup: Forum 35 extends deadline for 2017 John W. Barton Sr. Community Leadership Development Program … Southwest offering New Orleans-to-Cancun seasonal flights next year … Honda, Acura owners get up to $500 to fix defective air bags

New deadline: Forum 35 has extended the application deadline for the 2017 John W. Barton, Sr. Community Leadership Development Program until Friday, Sept. 8. The program includes four three-hour sessions on leadership development and board governance. Industry experts and community leaders help create an interactive setting for participants to learn and debate real life scenarios related to governance and leading in the nonprofit sector. The program is open to both Forum 35 members and nonmembers who are active in the community. Forum 35 will select 30 candidates for the program, which costs $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. Get more information.

Up in the air: Southwest Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights next year between New Orleans and Cancun, Mexico. The new flight offering begins April 14, 2018, the carrier has announced. The nonstop Cancun flights will run Saturdays on a seasonal basis once they take off next year.

Extra help: Owners of about 16.5 million Honda and Acura vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags are eligible for financial aid to fix their cars, USA Today reports. Under the terms of a new consumer settlement, vehicle owners could get up to $500 in compensation. Japanese automaker Honda agreed to a $605 million class-action settlement covering economic losses suffered by the U.S. owners of vehicles fitted with the devices. Victims of the defect will receive compensation from a separate fund. The defective air bags have been linked to at least 16 deaths. A federal judge still must authorize the deal. Read more from USA Today.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday, and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will resume publication on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.