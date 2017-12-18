News roundup: Former Baton Rouge police chief applies to be LSU police chief … Republican state senator says he’s stepping down to spend time with family … Billy Casper Golf taking over management of The Island Country Club in Plaquemine

In the mix: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. has applied to be the next chief of the LSU Police Department, WAFB-TV reports. The station obtained a list of candidates for the position through a public records request. Dabadie worked for BRPD for 30 years before resigning in July amid a standoff with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who campaigned on a promise to replace the police chief. LSU’s former Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly resigned in June. Read more.

Stepping down: Republican State Rep. Chris Broadwater of Hammond is stepping down, saying the elected position is taking too much time away from his family. Broadwater sent a letter to House colleagues today, telling them he had submitted his resignation to Speaker Taylor Barras on Friday. Broadwater, a lawyer, was elected in 2011 to represent Tangipahoa Parish. Broadwater serves on the important House tax committee and is vice chairman of the labor committee. Broadwater says he will leave the House no later than March 1. A special election date wasn’t immediately announced. Read more.

On the green: Billy Casper Golf, one of the largest privately-owned golf course management companies in the U.S., has been chosen to manage golf and recreational offerings for The Island Country Club in Plaquemine. BCG will oversee the semi-private club’s 160-acre golf operations as well as amenities like the club’s restaurant, pool, tennis and fitness facilities. BCG also manages Copper Mill Golf Course in Zachary. BCG will guide golf course maintenance, marketing, sales, staffing and training, merchandising, food and beverage, golf instruction and financial management for The Island.