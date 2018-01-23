News roundup: Feds reimburse Louisiana schools, governments and nonprofits more than $508M in flood expenses … Government shutdown ends after 69 hours … Watchdog group files complaint about Trump campaign $130K payment to Stormy Daniels

Funding streams: The federal government has reimbursed Louisiana schools, governments and nonprofits more than $508 million for disaster assistance since the August 2016, according to the latest figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Much of the funding was for actions related to the immediate flood response and early recovery. More than $90.7 million was allocated for debris-removal, and $313.2 million was for disaster response measures like first responders and minimizing interruptions at schools and other essential community services.

Back in business: The shutdown of the federal government ended Monday after a 69-hour display of partisan dysfunction. Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations, relenting in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant “dreamers” and other contentious issues. Economists have said a short-term shutdown would be “blip” on the economy. Read more.

On file: A nonprofit government watchdog group has filed a complaint against the Trump campaign over a reported $130,000 payout given to Baton Rouge porn star Stormy Daniels before the end of the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post reports. Common Cause says the payout—called hush money for an alleged affair with the president—should be considered a campaign expense because the funds were paid for the purpose of influencing the election. The group is asking the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission to investigate. Trump allegedly began an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in 2006. Read more.