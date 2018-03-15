News roundup:  Feds to reconsider rules regarding Endangered Species Act … Miller Environmental Services acquires Belco Industrial Services … US homebuilder outlook slips but still high

Reconsidering: The federal government has agreed to reconsider rules restricting how property owners can use their land following a lawsuit filed by Louisiana and 19 other states, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office says. The suit concerned a revision of the definitions of “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act. Landry and the other states asserted the revised ESA regulations unlawfully expanded the government’s authority to designate areas as critical habitat and intrude on private property rights.

Acquired: Miller Environmental Services, an industrial cleaning and environmental services company, has acquired Belco Industrial Services a major supplier of specialty industrial services in Texas and Louisiana. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Miller to provide turn-key solutions for its customers through expanded service lines now available via Belco’s mechanical and linings and coatings divisions.

Still high: Confidence among U.S. homebuilders slipped to a four-month low in March, though the figures still remain above historical averages. Translation: Developers expect demand to withstand rising mortgage rates, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo. Even with the decline, homebuilder confidence remains buoyant after hitting an 18-year high in December. Developers still expect strong demand for new homes as low unemployment and steady economic growth support Americans’ buying power. Read more.