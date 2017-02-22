News roundup: Federal Reserve minutes point to rate hike ‘fairly soon’ … Trump administration to soon lift transgender bathroom guidance for schools … Big oil urges Trump to hold course on ethanol ‘point of obligation’

Fairly soon: Many Federal Reserve policymakers say it may be appropriate to raise interest rates again “fairly soon” should jobs and inflation data come in line with expectations, Reuters reports. Fed Governor Jerome Powell, one of the voting members at the central bank’s last policy meeting, said a rate hike would be on the table at the Fed’s next meeting in March. His comments follow those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who last week said waiting too long to raise rates again would be “unwise” and gave a strong indication that the central bank remains on track to consider raising rates again by the summer. The minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting, released today, also show the depth of uncertainty at the Fed because of a lack of clarity on the new Trump administration’s economic program. Read the full story.

Rolling back: The Trump administration will revoke federal guidelines that tell public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity, the White House says. As The Associated Press reports, the decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive advising public schools to grant bathroom access to students in line with their expressed gender identity and not necessarily the gender on their birth certificate. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the previous administration’s guidelines were confusing and hard to implement and that new directives would be issued later in the day. A government official with direct knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press that the Obama-era guidance would be rescinded, though anti-bullying safeguards would not be affected. Read more.

Making a plea: The oil industry’s largest lobbying group urged President Donald Trump today not to move responsibility for meeting the federal ethanol mandate away from oil refineries, arguing it would further complicate an already “broken system,” FuelFix.com reports. American Petroleum Institute Downstream Group Director Frank Macchiarola says “moving the point of obligation does nothing to alleviate the structural problems in the Renewable Fuel Standard.” The plea comes as the oil and ethanol industries await a decision from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on whether the so-called “point of obligation” will be shifted to the fuel marketing firms that blend the ethanol into the fuel supply and away from the refineries. Read more.