News roundup: Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 … SBA road tour to make Baton Rouge stop … Edwards fills post vacated after sexual harassment claim

Transformer: The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died this morning. He was 99. Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina, spokesman Mark DeMoss told The Associated Press. Graham built evangelicalism into a force that rivaled liberal Protestantism and Roman Catholicism in the United States. Read more.

On the road: The U.S. Small Business Administration will stop in Baton Rouge on Friday, April 20, as part of an 18-state tour to educate entrepreneurs about its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The highly competitive programs provide $2.5 billion in early stage funding to small businesses engaged in high-growth research and development. The Southern leg of the tour runs from April 16 to 20 and makes stops in Baton Rouge, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas and Jackson, Mississippi. Get more information.

People on the move: Gov. John Bel Edwards has hired a new deputy chief of staff, three months after the previous job holder resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Adren Wilson will work as deputy chief of staff for programs and planning, filling the position Johnny Anderson left in November. Anderson was accused of sexual harassment, 11 years after several women made similar accusations when Anderson worked for Gov. Kathleen Blanco and was a university system board chairman. Anderson denies wrongdoing in both sets of claims. Wilson will start in March. Read more.