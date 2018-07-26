News roundup: H&E Equipment Services boasts strong 2Q … LED invites small contractors to participate in bonding program … Rental cabins in three state parks reopen after 2016 floods

2Q boost: H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported second-quarter net income of $20.8 million today. On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $310.4 million in the period. H&E Equipment shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months. Read the full story.



Small contractors only: Louisiana Economic Development is inviting small construction companies to take part in its Bonding Assistance Program as a means of gaining greater access to major construction projects across the state. The Bonding Assistance Program helps a variety of disadvantaged businesses, including minority and woman-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, and other small businesses in obtaining bid, payment and performance bonds required for construction opportunities throughout Louisiana. Read the full announcement.

Gone camping: Rental cabins at three Louisiana state parks—including Tickfaw State Park near Springfield—are available for reservations for the first time since they were damaged and closed by the floods of 2016, NOLA.com reports. Cabins at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park in St. Martinville, Lake Bistineau State Park east of Shreveport, and the Tickfaw park will be available for stays beginning Oct. 22. Read the full story.