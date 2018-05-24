News roundup: Episcopal School starts construction on athletic facility … US Foods expands in Marrero, adding 45 jobs … UL geosciences students win oil drilling case study competition

Todd Graves funded: The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge has broken ground on a new athletic building, the first on the campus since 1982, according to a news release. The Episcopal Athletic Field House is slated to be a multi-use facility where students can take physical education classes, participate in strength training and prepare for interscholastic sports. Lead donors on the 22.637-square-foot project were Todd and Gwen Graves. Read the full story.

More-ero: US Foods is expanding the company’s F. Christiana distribution facility in Marrero. The company will retain 140 existing jobs and create 45 new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $46,000, plus benefits, according to a Louisiana Economic Development news release. The investment will triple the size of the 200,000-square-foot facility over the next two years. The state is offering the company a competitive incentive package that includes a performance-based grant of $1.5 million to offset construction costs and a forgivable loan of $561,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure upgrades at the facility. Read the full release.

Three-peat: A team of geosciences graduate students from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was named the world’s best at determining where to drill for oil for the third year in a row, according to a university news release. The team of Lauren Martz, Kohl Koppens, Greg Ferguson, Roxanna Vaught-Mijares and Victoria Chevrot, who are all pursuing master’s degrees in geology, placed first in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ Imperial Barrel Award competition. The contest included 168 teams representing colleges and universities from around the world. The global finals were held in conjunction with the AAPG Annual Convention and Exhibition in May in Salt Lake City.