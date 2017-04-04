News roundup: Entrepreneurs to present startups Wednesday at 1 Million Cups … Former FBI director to speak at LSU Law Center commencement … Edwards to speak at US House hearing on flood response

Something fishy: Entrepreneurs Mark Cartwright and Ron Malone will present their startups to entrepreneurs, innovators and others at 1 Million Cups’ next month event taking place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood, 7717 Goodwood Blvd. Cartwright will present his product called The Catcher’s Mitt, which protects fishermen from stabs and helps them stay clean. Malone will present his company Aquaculture Systems Technologies, which creates filtering technologies used for maintaining healthy environments for fish. 1 Million Cups is a national program that is designed to educate, engage and connect entrepreneurs. The free monthly program is offered by the LSU Innovation Park and the Louisiana Business & Technology Center. Get more information.

At the podium: Former FBI Director Louis Freeh will deliver this year’s LSU Law Center commencement address. In a news release, the school says the graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Former President Bill Clinton appointed Freeh, a former U.S. district judge, as the nation’s fifth FBI director in September 1993. As FBI director, Freeh handled high-profile cases such as the Oklahoma City bombing, the Montana Freemen standoff and the capture of Ted Kaczynski, also known as “the Unabomber.” Freeh is the founder of Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm. Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered the school’s commencement address last year. Get more information.

On the hill: Gov. John Bel Edwards is returning to Washington to talk about last year’s massive flooding in south Louisiana. The Associated Press reports Edwards will testify Wednesday morning before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The committee is holding a hearing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to the August floods that hit the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas. The Democratic governor’s office says Edwards plans to talk about where the federal government’s response has been helpful to the state and where federal regulations have slowed recovery efforts. Also scheduled to testify at the hearing are FEMA’s acting administrator, Robert Fenton; Jr. Shelton, the mayor of the city of Central; and Mark Harrell, emergency coordinator for Livingston Parish.