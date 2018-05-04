News roundup: Engineer recommends reopening of North Boulevard lane near downtown library construction site … Authorities lift evacuation for area surrounding FlowChem plant … Good grades hurt women applying for jobs in male-dominated fields, research finds

Taking care of business: The engineering firm inspecting downtown’s under construction River Center branch library has recommended the city reopen the eastbound lane of North Boulevard. The lane was closed last month after structural issues were detected at the branch. Architect WHLC also has presented a summary outline of a three-phase remedial action plan that includes shoring up towers installed beneath the structure, according to letters released by the mayor’s office this afternoon.

Lifted: Authorities have lifted the evacuation in a one-mile area surrounding the FlowChem Technologies Duson chemical plant, KLFY-TV reports. The plant ignited in flames after multiple explosions were heard there Thursday afternoon. Xylene, a solvent used in the printing, rubber, paint and leather industries, was among the chemicals contributing to the fire, the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says. Read more.

Gender gap: Conventional wisdom suggests that the better the grades, the more likely you are to land job interviews—which in turn could lead to a paying position. But as Forbes reports, new research from Ohio State University shows that logic may not hold up for women. Researchers found women may in fact be penalized in the job market for being too academically successful, especially if they major in the traditionally male-dominated field of mathematics. Read more.