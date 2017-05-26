News roundup: Emergent Method founder selected for Committee of 100 … Movie tax credit bill would protect state investment … Louisiana’s annual hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday is this weekend

At the table: Emergent Method President and founder Nick Speyrer has been selected to join The Committee of 100 for Economic Development. In announcing the selection this morning, C100 CEO Michael Olivier says Speyrer’s talent and experience as a consultant to Louisiana-based companies and governmental entities will be valuable for the committee. C100, a business roundtable of top executives from across the state, is currently seeking fiscal reform measures to make Louisiana a more competitive business environment for new and existing businesses, the statement notes. Speyrer founded Emergent Method in 2012. He has worked with clients such as The Water Institute of the Gulf, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Albemarle, Amedisys, and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. Emergent Method was recently named Business Report’s 2017 Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees).

Action!: Louisiana-based film and production companies could get a bigger cut of the state’s motion picture tax credits if a bill earmarking for homegrown companies passes the Senate next week. The Manship News Service reports that House Bill 686 by Rep. Chris Broadwater of Hammond reserves $20 million of the program’s $180 million credits for businesses with at least 75% local ownership. The bill passed the House 87-7 on Thursday, and the Senate will have its say on the proposed legislation next week. Broadwater says the bill would help the state guarantee its return on investment while helping Louisiana companies get more from the program. Read more.

People get ready: Purchases of hurricane preparedness items and supplies will be exempt from the 2% of the state’s 5% sales tax this weekend. Eligible purchases will be exempt from the tax between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The holiday does not apply to local sales taxes. Eligible purchases include portable self-powered light sources, portable self-powered two-way radio or weather band radios, gas or diesel fuel, batteries, reusable freezer packs, tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting and portable generators. The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the state sales tax exemption does not apply to items sold by vendors at any airport, public lodging establishment or hotel, entertainment complex or convenience store. Get more information.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will resume publication on Tuesday, May 30. Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.