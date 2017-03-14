News roundup: Emergent Method accepting applications for 2017 New Wave Program … Berkadia arranges $18.7M loan for River Ranch … Qualifying for Louisiana Senate District 2 seat begins Wednesday

Next wave: Emergent Method is accepting applications for the 2017 New Wave Program, a four-part program designed to nurture developing leaders in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Emergent Method Director of Training Julie Laperouse will lead the Next Wave series. The 2017 program will begin with in-depth leadership assessment and one-on-one coaching sessions with Laperouse. The class will meet for four five-hour workshops taking place on May 23, June 27, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26. The program costs $2,000. The deadline to apply is April 7, and the class roster will be announced on April 10. Get more information.

Funds in hand: Berkadia, a joint venture between Berkshire Hathaway and Leucadia National Corp., has arranged a $18.7 million loan for The Village at River Ranch, a portfolio of 10 retail and dining properties in Lafayette. According to a news release, Cameron Hart, a director in Berkadia’s Austin, Texas, office, secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan from Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company on behalf of the borrower. The deal closed March 1. River Ranch, which was originally developed by Southern Lifestyle Development, is a 321-acre, walkable mixed-use community with 800,000 square feet of office and retail space. Southern Lifestyle Development is also developing the Conway mixed-use development in Ascension Parish and the Settlement on Shoe Creek in Central.

On the ballot: Qualifying for the special election to fill the Louisiana Senate District 2 seat vacated by Sen. Troy Brown begins Wednesday and runs through 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Candidates can qualify at their local clerk of court offices, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says. The special primary election for the seat will take place on Saturday, April 29, and the special general election will be held on Saturday, May 27. Senate District 2 includes parts of Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John and West Baton Rouge parishes. Brown resigned last month after senators moved ahead with expulsion proceedings after Brown pleaded no contest on two misdemeanor charges involving abuse against women.