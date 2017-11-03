News roundup: Electrical issue sparks fire at LSU Law Center, three injured … C-SPAN bus to stop in Baton Rouge on ‘50 Capitals Tour’ … Fire risk prompts BMW to recall more than 1M cars, SUVs

Electrical fire: An LSU maintenance worker and two subcontractors were injured when an “electrical issue” sparked a fire, prompting the evacuation of the university’s law school this morning, LSU spokeswoman Alison Satake says. The workers were taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for burns. Satake didn’t elaborate on the extent of their injuries. The fire was first reported around 9:20 a.m. this morning, WAFB-TV reports. No students were injured.

Hop on: C-SPAN, as part of a bus tour to visit every state capital city, will be in Baton Rouge next week for the network’s “50 Capitals Tour.” Teachers, students, elected officials and community members visiting the bus can interact with various demonstrations like a 360-degree video station featuring behind-the-scenes tours of U.S. landmarks and a selfie station allowing visitors to share their experiences through social media. The bus will be parked at 9:30 a.m. in front of the State Capitol and at noon at Lee High School on Tuesday. It will be at Broadmoor High at 9 a.m. and Tara High School at noon on Wednesday. C-SPAN also will host Secretary of State Tom Schedler for a live interview that will air at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Washington Journal program.

Recalled: The risk of fire igniting under the hood is prompting BMW to issue a pair of recalls for more than 1 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., and the company is recommending vehicles be parked outdoors until repairs are made. Government documents show a heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve can overheat, causing the valve to melt, increasing the risk of a fire even when the vehicle is not in use. A spokesman says the fire risk is very low, but the vehicles should say outside “in an abundance of caution.” In both recalls, repairs are expected to start on Dec. 18. Read more.