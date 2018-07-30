News roundup: Edwards thanks HUD for approving 100% reimbursement increase … Pool Corp. gets new CEO … Two partners added to senior management at Diane Allen and Associates marketing firm

Flood recovery win: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved his request to expand reimbursement assistance to eligible homeowners from 50% to 100%. Edwards’ request was unanimously approved by the Restore Louisiana Task Force two weeks ago and an action plan detailing the request was immediately submitted by the Office of Community Development to HUD for review and approval.

Swim up: Covington-based swimming pool supply distributor Pool Corp. is getting a new leader when CEO Manuel Perez de la Mesa retires at the end of the year, City Business reports. Peter Arvan, its executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been appointed by the board of directors to be the next CEO. Perez de la Mesa, who joined the company as president in 1999, will remain as vice chairman of the board. Read the full story.

Interns to partners: Diane Allen and Associates is expanding its senior management team with two new partners, the longtime Baton Rouge marketing firm announced today. Nancy Steiner is now vice president of DAA media services, and Donny Charbonnet is now director of DAA media services. Both Steiner and Charbonnet began their careers as interns at DAA while advertising students at LSU.Diane Allen and Associates Advertising was founded in 1976. Allen was named Business Report’s 2018 Business Person of the Year.