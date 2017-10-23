News roundup: Edwards speaks to Harvard class about public service … Ethics board waives fine for state treasurer candidate … What to expect from the JFK document dump

Head of the class: Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke to Harvard University students today about being Louisiana governor and his approach to dealing with crisis. The governor’s office says Edwards was a guest speaker at the Institute of Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He delivered a lecture on homeland security to a class led by Juliette Kayyem, a former U.S. homeland security assistant secretary and member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Read more.

Waived: The Louisiana Ethics Board has waived a $2,100 fine levied on Democrat state treasurer candidate Derrick Edwards, who missed the July 17 fundraising report-filing deadline. Edwards, who is paralyzed from the neck down by a high school football injury, said he had difficulty finding voice-activated software compatible with submitting the finance forms electronically, as required. He’s since remedied the problem. Edwards is facing former Rep. John Schroder in the Nov. 18 runoff for treasurer. Read more.

Going public: Thousands of pages of long-classified documents about the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be released to the public this week on the order of President Donald Trump. The documents—expected to be released by Thursday—will likely contain multiple references to the activities of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in Mexico City, where he traveled in September 1963, just two months before he shot and killed Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Read more.