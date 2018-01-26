News roundup: Louisiana, feds sign MOU setting permitting timeline for Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project … Louisiana offering free flu shots to help stem spread of virus … Airfares may rise in 2018

On the dotted line: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Johnny Bradberry, board chairman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, have signed a memorandum of understanding with several federal agencies that sets a two-year permitting timeline for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, the governor’s office says. The project rebuilds marshland by redirecting sediment from the Mississippi River to the Barataria Basin south of New Orleans. The MOU establishes provisions for accountability in the environmental review and authorization process. The project has been bogged down by regulatory and financing issues. Read more.

Flu bug: Flu activity remains high in the state, the Louisiana Department of Health says. In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the state is offering free flu shots at 55 parish health units across the state on Jan. 31 from 1p.m.-4:30 p.m. “Louisiana is experiencing a severe flu season and the flu strain we are seeing now is one that typically causes more severe illness, and results in higher hospitalization rates and deaths,” Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization medical director, says in a statement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has killed at least 37 children across the nation so far this year. Find the nearest site near you.

Going up: You may be paying more for your next airline ticket, USA Today reports. Airfares could be increasing this year, fueled by the rising cost of a barrel of oil. Airline companies say they must recoup significantly higher fuel costs outlined in January earnings reports and projections. The companies generated record profits in recent years while fares remained low, aided by the low cost of crude oil, which fell below $30 per barrel in January 2016. The result was an enormous cost break after spiking above $140 per barrel in 2008 and $125 in 2012. Read more.